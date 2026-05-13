The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Belle asking Marlena for advice. Holly lashed out at Tate in the aftermath of Sophia’s demise. On the other hand, Brady and Sarah comforted each other. Elsewhere, Philip came through for Gabi. And then last but not least, Ari opened up to Liam.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the accusations, the squabbles, and the mess are about to get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 13, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 13, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Steve paying Alex a visit. The last few days have been hard for Alex. He found out he had a daughter with Joy, who had come back to town and told him she was pregnant when she left. What makes matters complicated is that he is married to Stephanie.

Alex was definitely shocked by this revelation, but ever since the paternity test confirmed that he is the father, he has wanted to be the father the baby deserves. Amidst this, Steve wants to have a chat with him. After all, Alex is married to his daughter, and he wants to know if this will change things.

Is Alex going to reassure Steve that his marriage to Stephanie will not be affected due to the baby and Joy? On the other hand, EJ pulls a fast one on Gwen. He may be dealing with the aftermath of the DiMeras finding out that he was behind the resurrection of Lexie, but he hasn’t stopped plotting.

When he makes his plan against Gwen a reality, what exactly will it be, and how will she react to it? And then lastly, Marlena offers Paulina support. The latter may have known that Lexie was alive, but that doesn’t make this reality easier. This makes matters hard for her marriage to Abe. After all, Lexie is her husband’s wife, who is now back from the land of the dead. She may have had time to absorb this news, but the road ahead is uncertain.

Paulina is going through it emotionally, but she also has Marlena to offer her support. While the former hopes that Lexie’s return will not affect her marriage in a negative way, she has her friend to rely on. What exactly does Paulina have in store for her when it comes to Abe and Lexie?

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (May 12, 2026): Brady & Sarah Comfort Each Other, Holly Lashes Out While Philip Comes Through

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