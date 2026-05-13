When in high school, one is usually caught up with the usual challenges of teenage life, including getting good grades, navigating through crushes, and figuring out who one’s true friends are. But for Pippa, her priorities are different. She is consumed by the five-year-old case of her schoolmate Andie Bell, who was murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who also ended up killing himself. Though the case was closed five years ago, Pippa can’t shake the feeling that there is more to this case and decides to investigate.

Based on the crime novel of the same name by British author Holly Jackson, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix, starring Emma Myers as lead protagonist Pippa, is all set to return with season 2. Ahead of the new season, here’s a recap of the series’ ending.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 1 Recap:

The series finale episode begins with Pippa trapped with Isla in Mr. Ward’s attic. Isla has been stuck in that attic for five years, ever since she was picked up by Mr. Ward at a bus stop following Andie’s disappearance. Mr. Ward confused Isla for Andie and invited her to his home, and soon followed a five-year imprisonment Isla just didn’t see coming. When he realized that Isla wasn’t Andie, he held her captive. Thinking he had killed Andie with the head wound, Mr. Ward smartly pinned the blame on Sal, while using Naomi to fake the alibi. He also planted a confession text message and then smothered Sal to death in the forest.

Meanwhile, Ravi has already sent Mr. Ward’s secret hideaway to the police, ensuring that Isla and Pippa can walk away unharmed.

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When Pippa returns home, she suspects that Mr. Ward isn’t behind Andie’s killing and that the real murderer is still out there. Pippa starts to think that the signs are currently pointing to Andie’s Dad, Jason (Matthew Chambers). Every source that Pippa has encountered has highlighted how terribly she has treated his daughters. Mr. Ward also claims that he saw Jason driving around the night Andie disappeared, which negates his alibi that he was at a dinner with friends.

Eventually, Pippa cracks the case. It also revealed that Max sexually molested Becca, who went to Andie for support. However, because Andie sold Max the same Rohypnol that was used to drug her sister, she couldn’t go to the police to report Becca’s case. Becca, therefore, retaliates, leading to Andie’s actual death.

This leads to Pippa marching over to Becca’s house to confront her. On the other hand, after Sal was proven innocent, Ravi is a changed man and hence plans to leave Little Kilton forever. Despite Pippa pleading with him to stay, Ravi bids his final goodbye to her. He leaves right before Pippa cracks the case.

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However, just when he’s about a few minutes out of town, Ravi asks the bus to stop. He reunites with Cara, who knows where Pippa’s location is. Cut to Becca’s house, where Pippa is confronting her about murdering Andie. Becca immediately confesses and then invites Pippa to see where Andie was buried. Pippa agrees to tag along. Becca leads Pippa to Andie’s burial spot and claims that the latter will suffer the same fate when the Rohypnol kicks in. The two get into a scuffle, and Pippa tries to escape from Becca.

Ravi and Cara appear just in time with the police. The Rohypnol forces Becca into a fever dream. When she wakes up, the world is back to normal, and her EPQ is complete!

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In the upcoming season, Pippa and Ravi will be seen on a quest to solve a new mystery when someone close to her goes missing. Season 2 is adapted from the book in the same series titled Good Girl, Bad Blood.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Trailer

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