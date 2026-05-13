Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is best known for his roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series and other Marvel superhero movies, as well as for playing the courageous raptor trainer in the Jurassic World franchise. Recently, the charming star lent his voice to the blockbuster animated sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is still playing in theaters. However, his last live-action theatrical release, Mercy, underperformed at the box office.

Now, the 46-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of the second season of The Terminal List. When Season 1 premiered on Prime Video in 2022, it failed to impress some critics, earning a modest 42% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the Chris Pratt-led action thriller struck the right chord with the audiences, earning a stellar 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Keep scrolling to find out all about The Terminal List Season 2’s release date, expected plot details, cast members, etc.

The Terminal List Season 2 – Release Date & Streaming Platform

According to the latest update from the show’s official X handle, The Terminal List S2 will launch on Prime Video on October 21, 2026. Interestingly, all the episodes will drop on the same day. You can check out the release date announcement post here.

Chris Pratt is back in The Terminal List Season 2. All episodes arrive October 21, 2026. pic.twitter.com/FqwS4EkJ6I — The Terminal List (@TerminalListPV) May 11, 2026

What’s The Terminal List Season 1 & Season 2 All About?

Based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name, the show’s first season follows Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt), who tries to uncover the conspiracy behind the mysterious deaths of his entire platoon.

The Terminal List Season 2 will reportedly be based on Jack Carr’s second novel, True Believer, and the basic plot is expected to focus on how James Reece goes on a journey of violent redemption and finds a new mission and purpose after completing his list. The protagonist comes out of hiding following a deadly terrorist attack and travels the globe to track terrorist leaders and uncovers an assassination plot.

The Terminal List 2 Cast Members

In addition to Chris Pratt in the lead role, Season 2 also features Tom Hopper, Constance Wu, Dar Salim, Luke Hemsworth, Gabriel Luna, Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, and Arnold Vosloo, among other cast members.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3: Plot, Cast Details, Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News