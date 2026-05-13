The shark-themed survival movie Deep Water was released in U.S. theaters on May 1, 2026, and is set to complete two weeks this Friday (May 15). The film starring Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley currently holds a solid 72% critics’ score and 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it seems the positive critical reception has not translated into equally strong box office numbers.

After a $2.1 million domestic opening, Deep Water added another $0.8 million during the May 8-10 weekend, a sharp 60.2% drop and 374 fewer theaters compared to the previous weekend. At the time of writing, its cumulative domestic total has reached $3.7 million. Since the film was made on an estimated budget of $40 million, it needs to earn $100 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. At this stage, closing the $96.3 million gap and reaching the $100 million target seems highly unlikely.

That said, Deep Water has already matched or surpassed the domestic earnings of some 2026 releases like We Bury the Dead ($3.7 million), Faces of Death ($2.6 million), and Mother Mary ($2.5 million). As it continues its theatrical run, it is now approaching the North American total of the 2026 horror film Return to Silent Hill. Keep reading to find out how much more Deep Water must earn to outgross it at the domestic box office.

Deep Water vs. Return to Silent Hill – Box Office Comparison

First, let’s take a look at how Return to Silent Hill has performed at the box office so far, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Return to Silent Hill – Box Office Summary

North America: $5.5 million

International: $42 million

Worldwide: $47.5 million

What The Numbers Indicate

In comparison, Deep Water has earned $3.7 million so far domestically. This means it needs to earn another $1.8 million to surpass the North American earnings of the supernatural horror film. Assuming the Aaron Eckhart-starrer demonstrates steady holds during the next 2-3 weeks, it has a realistic chance to close the gap and surpass Return to Silent Hill during its ongoing run. However, the final verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Deep Water All About?

Directed by Renny Harlin, the film follows a group of survivors who get stranded after their flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai crashes in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Now, they must somehow find a way to save themselves from deadly sharks. It features Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley in pivotal roles.

Deep Water – Official Trailer

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