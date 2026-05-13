After the success of the first season of Next Gen NYC, Bravo was quick to renew the show for a second season. And now it’s time for it to air. Fans are excited to dive back into the changing group dynamics, drama, romances, tension, shifting alliances, sparkly romances, and so much more ahead.

Breakups, hang-outs, new connections, family problems, personal drama, professional issues, scandals, flirting, and confrontations are ready to go on air for the audience to witness. Here’s what fans can expect from season two of Next Gen NYC, including the premiere date and new and returning faces.

Next Gen NYC Season 2: Premiere Date & Cast Details

Season 2 of Next Gen NYC will premiere on June 24, 2026, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each new episode of the edition will be available to stream the very next day on Peacock. All season one episodes are available to watch.

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Moving onto the cast, the returning faces include Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Emira D’Spain, Brooks Marks, Ava Dash, Gia Giudice, Georgia McCann, Charlie Zakkour, Shai Fruchter, and Hudson McLeroy. The new additions this time are Rowan Henchy, Liam Obergfoll, and Kendall White.

More About Next Gen NYC Season 2

As per the official synopsis, “The pace is faster, the hustle is louder, and for this New York City crew, life in the city that never sleeps is a full-on reality check.” Get ready to witness “first apartments, lingering scandals, messy breakups, shifting friendships, and new romances,” amidst the big chaos.

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While the group tries to be aesthetic yet authentic, they are also eager to “carve out their own identities” and “make it on their own terms while also navigating the pressure to curate the right vibe” and social circle. The world is “driven by image, ambition, and constant visibility,” so will they hold on?

Which friendships, relationships, connections, and careers will make it out of the storm, and which will fall flat on the surface amidst the scrutiny that never ends? It’s not easy to make your own name when members of your family have a name of their own, but these youths are determined.

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