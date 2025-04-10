As if Bravo’s reality series slate wasn’t already full enough, there is a brand-new addition to it. Next Gen NYC is the latest to join the horde of other reality shows on the network. The series revolves around a group of youngsters as they survive the big city while not just building their careers but also making their dreams come true, all under the shining spotlight.

These aren’t random youngsters but kids of Bravo reality stars. Be it Real Housewives pioneers like Kandi Buruss or Teresa Giuidce’s kids or those used to being in the limelight for their connections and lifestyles. The series promises a lot of glamor and drama and here’s what we know about it.

Next Gen NYC: Premiere Date & What To Expect

Next Gen NYZ is set to premiere on Bravo on June 3, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Each new episode will be available to stream on Peacock the day after it airs on the network. It gives a peek at the lives of the young cast trying to navigate the ups and downs of living life and making it in New York City while also being raised by a whole generation of reality television stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

As per the official synopsis, this new reality series “follows a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight” as “they stumble into adulthood one brunch, breakup and spontaneous decision at a time.” It then continues, “Whether stepping out of their parents’ shadows or creating their own legacies from scratch, these twentysomethings are determined to conquer Manhattan.”

The show revolves around these young bloods learning adulting while also navigating friendships, careers and romance. The description ends with the mention of “Trouble runs on espresso martinis and questionable decisions,” hinting at some of the aspects crucial to these youngsters as they set out.

Next Gen NYC: Cast & Guest Appearances

As for the cast, Next Gen NYC stars Ariana Biermann, Riley Burruss, Ava Dash, Emira D’Spain, Shai Fruchter, Gia Giudice, Brooks Marks, Hudson McLeroy, Georgia McCann, and Charlie Zakkour. Since these are reality star kids it is pretty evident their parents would be making starry guest appearances on it including many of the popular Real Housewives faces.

Kandi Burruss from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Teresa Guidice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Meredith Marks and Seth Marks from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as well as Kim Zolciak from Don’t Be Tardy will be seen as guests on Next Gen NYC. To add to it, Brooks’ sister, Chloe Marks, will also appear on the upcoming Bravo reality series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Lucky Lashes Out, Anna Gets Alarming News While Trina Is Tempted By Kai’s Offer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News