Bravo is the home of one of the most popular reality franchises in the world, The Real Housewives. Though it started as a US-based series only, it was quick to attain success and expand internationally with more adaptations than one can count. The network produces United States-based editions.

Dubai is the only international version that Bravo has ever produced. From the first series decades ago in 2006 to rumors of several new editions being tested for production, the Housewives franchise has come a long way. Here’s the current status of all the popular US-based editions.

Exploring The Current Status Of US-Based Editions Of The Real Housewives Franchise

The first edition of the franchise is The Real Housewives of Orange County. It premiered in March 2006 and has aired 18 seasons as of now. The 19th season is currently in production, with Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Katie Ginella, Jennifer Pedranti, and Gretchen Rossi returning and Gretchen Rossi back as a friend.

More juicy #RHOC content is coming your way 🍊 Season 18 premieres July 11th! pic.twitter.com/19fJEsHod9 — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 6, 2024

The Real Housewives of New York City was the second edition of the hit franchise, premiered in March 2008. It has 15 seasons as of now and is the only series that has been completely rebooted. The 15th season wrapped up in February 2025, while its status is unknown at the moment. Reports suggest a cast shakeup for the next season, but nothing is official.

New era, New York. Meet the ladies of #RHONY Season 14, premiering July 16th. pic.twitter.com/S63fqYrqEH — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 15, 2023

The Real Housewives of Atlanta joined the franchise in October 2008. It has 15 complete seasons, and the 16th edition is slated for release in March 2025. The upcoming edition saw a massive cast shakeup, and fans are not sure if those housewives will be able to retain viewership for too long.

BIG PEACH ENERGY 🍑 A new era of #RHOA begins March 9th! pic.twitter.com/8VjKyTKMDb — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 30, 2025

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiered in May 2009 and has 14 seasons as of now. The edition is currently on pause, with Bravo figuring out if a reboot is needed or if there will be a massive cast shakeup due to the consistent feuds and refusal to work together as the core group of a popular reality show.

Consider this your season pass 🎟️ #RHONJ returns in ONE MONTH! pic.twitter.com/5VZPeBX0WY — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 5, 2024

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered in October 2010 and has 14 seasons, with the 14th one currently airing. Bravo has already started searching for fresh new faces to add to the existing cast of the popular edition. It has been consistently hit with its viewership over the years.

The show must go on. An all-new season of #RHOBH premieres November 19th 💎 pic.twitter.com/Z5A1plXBHq — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 24, 2024

The Real Housewives of Miami first aired in February 2011 and has six seasons, with a seventh slated for release in the next few months. The Real Housewives of Potomac debuted in January 2016 and is currently airing its ninth season. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City followed.

Florals? For #RHOP? Feels right. Season 9 premieres October 6th 🌸 pic.twitter.com/VTs3PvXZzC — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 12, 2024

It is the most recent US-based edition of the franchise, and it premiered in November 2020. The fifth season of the hit show wrapped up in February 2025, and production on the sixth season is expected to start in the next few months. Casting details have been kept under wraps by Bravo, as of now.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bachelorette: Former Lead Jenn Tran Reacts To Reality Show Being Put On Pause, Says “It Was A Surprise To Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News