Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal dispute over It Ends With Us continues to capture public fascination as newfangled revelations keep catching the light of each passing day. However, internet sleuths occasionally take matters into their own hands as they dig past cases involving the key players in this drama, scrutinizing their legal histories and calibrating similarities.

When discussing high-profile disputes featuring celebrities, spouses, and their inner circles, few franchises match the bar set by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As it turns out, the reality show is mildly connected to It Ends With Us as Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, was once instrumental in a legal battle involving former model Brandi Glanville.

Freedman, alongside Mark Geragos, represented Glanville in 2022 when the 5′ 10″ diva found herself entangled in a scandal with Bravo executive Andy Cohen. Much like Lively’s claims, Glanville — also popular for her bold fashion choices, particularly for posing in micro-thong panties even in her 50s — had accused Cohen of sending an inappropriate video that allegedly crossed professional boundaries. According to the legal complaint, Cohen, while inebriated, recorded himself boasting about an intimate encounter he planned to have that night, claiming he would be thinking of Glanville and even inviting her to watch via FaceTime.

In response, Cohen issued a public apology, stating, “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate, and I apologize.”

Despite Cohen’s defense, Glanville’s attorneys labeled the situation an “extraordinary abuse of power,” emphasizing Cohen’s control over her career at the time. This case was further compounded by previous allegations against Glanville herself during The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. In fact, she had been accused of making unwanted advances toward castmate Caroline Manzo while the group vacationed in Morocco, which led to her being asked to leave filming.

In the letter submitted by Freedman and Geragos, Glanville asserted her innocence, claiming that production had refused to provide footage of the alleged incident, and that the entire cast had been consuming alcohol and marijuana during the evening in question. However, insiders suggest that old wounds resurfacing likely discouraged Glanville to drop the case altogether.

Now, with Freedman defending Justin Baldoni, the circumstances are not too dissimilar. Considering how the Gossip Girl actress and Ryan Reynolds, much like the reality TV personality, are facing immense reproach for ample interviews inferring bullying and extortion on their part, Freedman this time finds himself on the other side of the aisle. Whether he can repudiate Blake Lively’s accusations and salvage Justin Baldoni remains to be seen.

