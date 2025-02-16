Barry Keoghan’s journey from a fan to a Marvel superhero is a remarkable example of manifestation. He once expressed his desire to join the Marvel universe, and years later, that dream became a reality.

Back in 2013, before Hollywood knew his name, Keoghan took his shot. He tweeted at the legendary Stan Lee, hoping to land a superhero gig. No response. No acknowledgment. Just a young actor manifesting his dream. Fast forward a decade, and boom—he’s in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If that’s not the definition of speaking things into existence, what is?

Keoghan plays Druig in Eternals, a film introducing a fresh batch of heroes and some serious cosmic drama. But what makes this even better? His journey from a hopeful tweet to standing among Hollywood’s biggest stars in a Marvel movie.

Barry Keoghan’s Tweet That Aged Like Fine Wine

In 2013, Barry Keoghan was just another ambitious actor trying to get noticed. He sent a simple tweet to Stan Lee, asking to be a superhero. No one thought much of it—least of all Lee himself. But the universe had other plans.

Fast-forward to 2021, and Keoghan was officially part of the Eternals. He played Druig, an Eternal with mind-control abilities who doesn’t always see eye to eye with his team. The movie is set after Avengers: Endgame and follows a team of immortal beings who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years.

When an ancient threat reemerges, they have no choice but to reunite. But the twist is the Druig is a wildcard. He questions the team’s decisions, and there are whispers that he might even be the villain.

Barry Keoghan’s Journey From Indie King To MCU Star

Before Marvel reached out, Keoghan was already building his reputation. The star’s big break came with The Killing of a Sacred Deer. That role proved he could handle intense performances, and Hollywood took notice.

From there, he landed roles in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and HBO’s Chernobyl, which were massive hits. But Marvel isn’t the only powerhouse franchise that wanted him—he also joined The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson.

So, in a few years, the 32-year-old went from indie films to starring in both the Marvel and DC universes. One of the coolest things about Marvel? The people working on it actually love what they do. From directors to actors, most of them are fans first and professionals second. And Barry Keoghan’s journey is the perfect example of that.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Timothee Chalamet Spends Valentine’s Day With His Love Kylie Jenner At ‘A Complete Unknown’ Berlin Screening, Kylie Looks Stunning In A Shimmery Outfit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News