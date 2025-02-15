The Hollywood industry can be a tough place to be in, especially for those struggling with mental health issues. The constant scrutiny and harassment, especially around an individual’s personal life, can be nauseating for many. Pete Davidson has had his fair share of being tormented for his dating life.

He might have a long string of romances and flings, but he doesn’t think he deserved any of the flack he received. Recently, he opened up about going through all that while dealing with a lot on a personal level. Here’s what the comedian shared about starting off in the industry and peaking at a point.

Pete Davidson On Hollywood Beginnings & Reality Of The Industry

During a conversation with Page Six, Pete spoke about how he started in the industry and how hard those early few years were for him. “Showbiz is so tough, and I didn’t know how tough it was,” he said and further added, “I picked the wrong business to have a mental illness and go into,” referring to his struggles with mental health issues as well as personality disorders.

“I’m one of the most insecure and sad people ever, and I picked the most insecure, sad business to go into,” he mused and revealed how when he first got into it, everyone was more than 10 years older than him, making it hard for him to fit in. “No one was mean, but there was an age difference.”

He continued, “They were getting married, having kids,” while he focused more on playing video games. Eventually, he signed onto Saturday Night Live and established himself as a comedian, leading to a lot of limelight on him and his dating history. It didn’t really help that most of the women he dated were also quite well-known faces, public figures, or popular celebrities.

Pete Davidson On Being Harassed About Love Life Because He Is Ugly

He divulged, “It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly. Everyone is dating everyone, and it’s Hollywood,” referring to how he was questioned about his endless list of romances. “Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy, Barry Keough. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years, and it made my life a living hell,” Pete stated, citing many examples.

He stated, “It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work. I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating,” the 31-year-old said. For the unversed, he has previously dated Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande and has been linked with Kaia Gerber and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

On his equation with Ariana, he said, “When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love. I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold,” referring to her being nominated at the Academy Awards for her work as Glinda in Wicked.

