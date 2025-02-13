Hollywood’s indie darling Timothee Chalamet seems to be caught in a whirlwind of luxury and headlines thanks to his high-profile romance with Kylie Jenner. The 29-year-old’s new love affair, which initially seemed like a low-key relationship, has now turned into a public spectacle, with the actor flaunting a lifestyle that feels worlds apart from his once-grounded persona.

Timothee Chalamet’s Private To Public Romance

While the fans might be fascinated by this unexpected pairing, reports from RadarOnline suggest that those close to Chalamet are growing increasingly uneasy. “He’s being flown everywhere on her private jet, he’s wearing nothing but designer clothes that she buys for him, he’s living this life of excess that he always used to look down on,” an insider said.

The relationship flew under the radar for nearly two years, but lately, the couple has been making a splash, from courtside PDA to glamorous getaways. Most recently, they jetted off to Paris, where Chalamet was promoting his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

“He was there primarily for the premiere and had all sorts of interviews to do, but Kylie managed to get herself an invite. He can’t seem to say no to her,” the outlet stated. “There’s a real sense now that he’s in way over his head.”

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner having an intimate dinner with friends in Paris. pic.twitter.com/QMVGe1jQ9g — Timothée Chalamet Photos (@chalametphotos) January 16, 2025

Timothee Chalamet’s Luxe Lifestyle Makeover & The Kadarshian Influence

The Dune star has apparently been swept up in Kylie Jenner‘s world of excess, as per the insiders. They added, “She’s got her claws into him, even if he does have a roving eye. The guy’s got it bad for her and there’s even talk about him giving in to her mom Kris and making an appearance on The Kardashians – something that will totally taint his image and give a tacky impression right as he heads into the Oscars race.”

The insiders added that the beauty mogul is turning her guy into a girlie man, booking him for facials and massages and plucking his eyebrows. “It’s just so out of character,” they said.

Timothee Chalamet’s Oscar Hopes & Career Risks

The stakes have never been higher for the youngster, with A Complete Unknown earning eight Oscar nominations, including one for Timothee Chalamet himself. His inner circle worries he might fall victim to what some call the “Kardashian Curse”—a pattern where men linked to the famous family find their careers and reputations in jeopardy.

From Kanye West to Tristan Thompson, the cautionary tales are hard to ignore. “A lot of people in his life are afraid he’s one step away from being the next in a long line of dudes who’ve been eaten up and spat out by the Kardashians,” the insider said. “But Timmy’s dancing to the beat of his own drummer here and he won’t listen to anyone.”

