Timothee Chalamet starrer A Complete Unknown has climbed up another spot in the all-time highest-grossing musical biopics list in the United States. The Oscars are coming near, and this new milestone will help the movie make a good impression. It has now surpassed Coal Miners Daughter to achieve this amazing feat. Scroll below for the deets.

It is a biographical musical movie directed by Michael Apted that follows the story of country music singer Loretta Lynn, who was born in her early teen years in a poor family. It is based on Lynn’s biography of the same name by George Vecsey, featuring Sissy Spacek as Lynn. In addition, Tommy Lee Jones, Beverly D’Angelo, and Levon Helm were featured in supporting roles, while Ernest Tubb, Roy Acuff, and Minnie Pearl made cameo appearances.

Coal Miner’s Daughter collected $67.18 million at the US box office, which has been surpassed by A Complete Unknown as the 9th highest-grossing musical biopic of all time domestically. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, James Mangold’s musical biopic collected a decent $203K on its 7th Thursday, with a drop of -37.6% from last Thursday. It achieved that despite losing -495 theatres last Friday.

Timothee Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic has reached the $67.8 million cume in the United States. It has reportedly reached the end of its theatrical run as the trade analyst predicts the film is eyeing a $70 million run in North America.

A Complete Unknown has also been released in the international markets and has collected $20.66 million cume. The worldwide collection of the biopic is a decent $88.439 million. The movie has received eight nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. Timothee has been nominated in the Best Actor category. It was made on a reported budget between $50 million and $70 million.

The film has excellent ratings across several websites: an A on CinemaScore, 80% on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and 96% on Popcornmeter. Timothee Chalamet, Edward Norton, and Elle Fanning starrer A Complete Unknown was released in the theatres alongside Nosferatu and Babygirl on December 25, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

