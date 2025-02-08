Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was a rage at the Indian box office, and after two months of record-breaking run, it finally closed its theatrical run. It was released in five Indian languages, and among them, the Hindi-dubbed version earned the maximum moolah. With the kind of momentum it enjoyed in the pre-release phase, it was clear that the film was going to become an industry hit in Hindi. Yesterday, we talked about the closing collection of the magnum opus. Today, let’s have a look at the return on investment it has made!

The first installment was released in 2021 amid COVID-19 restrictions. Despite the presence of two big films, Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83, it enjoyed a superb run in the Hindi market. After a decent start, it displayed strong legs and stayed in theatres for a long. Apart from big cities and semi-urban regions, it also worked well in interiors.

Pushpa (Hindi) ended its run at a solid 106 crore net. Reportedly, its theatrical value was set at 20 crores, and against this cost, it enjoyed an impressive ROI (return on investment) of 86 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film made 430% returns at the Indian box office.

After three years, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) came, and it conquered the Indian box office with the Hindi-dubbed version. Riding high on a crazy buzz among the masses, the film enjoyed a historic run and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. It wrapped up the theatrical run by earning 836.09 crore net.

The huge success of part one and the hype for the sequel allowed the makers to enjoy a hefty price from buyers. Reportedly, Pushpa 2’s Hindi theatrical value was set at 200 crores. Against this, it made 836.09 crores, resulting in an ROI of 636.09 crores. Calculated further, it equals 318.04% returns.

As we can see, the first installment is ahead of the sequel in terms of returns. Still, the sequel did a great job by scoring above 300% returns despite 10X increase in the cost.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

