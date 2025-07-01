Ram Charan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Tollywood right now. He has proved his box office mettle in the past, and after RRR, his popularity has gone to the next level. The kind of success RRR tasted, expectations are sky high from all upcoming films of the actor. Yes, he witnessed a big setback in the form of Game Changer, but it hasn’t caused much harm to his reputation. With Peddi, the actor is likely to make a strong comeback.

Peddi makes a good first impression

A couple of months ago, the first glimpse of Ram’s upcoming magnum opus was unveiled. It received a highly positive response due to the actor’s intense and rugged look. It is said to be an action drama made on a grand scale, with a massive reported budget, making it one of the most expensive films of the RRR actor. So, expectations are very high, and box office enthusiasts are excited.

Peddi is having a good buzz around itself

Peddi is scheduled to release next year, and the buzz is already there in the Telugu market. If promoted well, the film has a chance of registering a thunderous day 1 collection at the Indian box office, and there’s a chance that it might give Ram Charan a hat-trick of a big opening day milestone. Can you guess the milestone we’re talking about? Well, don’t scratch your head and keep reading!

Ram Charan to score a hat-trick at the Indian box office with this day 1 milestone?

RRR, backed by SS Rajamouli’s brand value, clocked a mind-blowing 134 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Game Changer also opened huge by earning 51 crore net. So, as we can see, Ram Charan has scored two back-to-back 50 crore openings. With Peddi, he might hit a hat-trick of 50 crore opening. Yes, the task is difficult, but not impossible.

More about the film

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is scheduled to release on March 27, 2026. It also features Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film is backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru.

