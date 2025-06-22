The post-COVID era has been a mixed bag for Ram Charan, and with his upcoming biggie, Peddi, he is looking forward to bouncing back at the Indian box office. While everyone will be interested in seeing how the film performs during its theatrical run, it also has an opportunity to touch a significant milestone for the actor in the post-pandemic era. Can you guess which milestone we’re talking about? Scroll below for a detailed report!

In the post-COVID era, the superstar has been involved in two theatrical releases so far. It all started with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also featured Jr NTR in the lead role. The film raked in massive numbers and emerged as a successful affair despite its colossal budget. After RRR, he came up with Game Changer, which turned out to be a massive flop at the Indian box office.

Ram Charan has crossed 900 crores at the Indian box office post-COVID

Released in 2022, RRR amassed a staggering 772 crore net at the Indian box office. After being a part of such a big success, Ram Charan returned on the big screen after a gap of three years. Earlier this year, his Game Changer released in theatres. It released amid high expectations but earned only 136.92 crore net. Combining both, the cumulative total of the actor in the post-COVID era stands at 908.92 crore net.

Peddi to help Ram achieve the major milestone?

As we can see, Ram Charan will aim to touch the 1000 crore milestone with his next film. The actor needs 91.08 crores more to earn a total of 1000 crores, and he’ll be hoping to cover it with Peddi. Since the buzz is good for Peddi, it is expected to easily cross the 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office. So, Ram is ready to unleash the major milestone.

More about Peddi

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi will also feature Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 27 March 2026.

