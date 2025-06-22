Jurassic World: Rebirth, a new chapter in the Jurassic World franchise, will begin in the upcoming month. The film’s pre-sales have kicked off in China, and it is off to a lukewarm start, remaining behind Dune 2, Mission: Impossible 8, and many other movies. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, this upcoming film is a stand-alone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, released in 2022. It is the fourth film in the Jurassic World franchise and the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park series. It has an ensemble cast comprising Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey.

Jurassic World: Rebirth kicks off pre-sales in China!

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], Jurassic World: Rebirth kicked off its pre-sales in China earlier than normal. On its first day of pre-sales, the film collected just $35K for the July 2-6 term. This is way below some of the recent releases’ day 1 pre-sales numbers.

Pre-sales day 1 breakdown

July 2, Wednesday [opening day] – $24K

July 3, Thursday – $2K

July 4, Friday – $2K

July 5, Saturday – $4K

July 6, Sunday – $1K

Total – $35K

Marked one of the weakest starts among some of the major Hollywood releases

Despite kicking off ahead of schedule, Scarlett Johansson’s dino reboot, Jurassic World: Rebirth lags far behind recent Hollywood openers like Mission: Impossible 8, Dune 2, and more. Check out the list below.

1. Transformers Rise Of The Beasts – $250k

2. Deadpool and Wolverine – $221k

3. Jurassic World Dominion – $220k

4. Mission: Impossible 8 – $210k

5. The Batman – $175k

6. Godzilla X Kong – $142k

7. The Flash – $125k

8. Aquaman 2 – $97k

9. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – $91k

10. Dune: Part Two – $87k

11. Jurassic World: Rebirth – $35K

More about the movie

Jurassic World: Rebirth premiered at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on June 17. Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s film will be released on July 2.

