Aquaman 2 is also not enjoying a good time on the streaming platform. It was a box office failure, and after debuting at a top spot last week, it has dropped further down. Jason Momoa’s film witnessed a sharp decline in viewership and is out of the top 5 in Netflix’s top 10 weekly global list. Keep scrolling for more.

Arthur Curry joins forces with his half-brother Orm to confront Black Manta, who has gained control of the formidable Black Trident and seeks to awaken an ancient, malevolent force. The film delves into themes of brotherhood, legacy, and the weight of responsibility. Due to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s court case, people online petitioned for the former’s removal from the film. There were several re-shoots and delays, causing the film to suffer.

Aquaman 2 OTT Verdict Week 2

According to Netflix‘s data, Aquaman 2 has dropped in the global top 10 weekly list. This is unfortunate for the movie. Sometimes, movies do not succeed in theaters, but people enjoy them online. However, this is not happening for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom so far. It has lost a considerable number of views in Week 2 and also lost its #3 rank.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is at the #7 rank on the weekly global list for June 2-8. It has garnered 3 million views in its second week, and 6.3 million hours of the movie have been watched. The viewership has declined by -48.3% from last week when it had 5.8 million views.

Trending in 22 Countries

The film has been in the top 10 for two consecutive weeks and has been trending in 22 countries. However, the film is not available on Netflix in Asian countries, which might be another reason for the drop in views. It is trending in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico, among other nations.

Check out the film’s two-week viewership, viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 5.8 million | 12 million viewing hours | Rank 3

| viewing hours | Week 2: 3 million | 6.3 million viewing hours | Rank 7

Total – 8.8 million views

Aquaman 2 has garnered 8.8 million views in two weeks. Its fate might turn around next time and climb up the list or exit the top 10 only. Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Randall Park, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Martin Short, and Nicole Kidman comprise the exciting cast of the film.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Sally Does Damage Control, Victor Gives Adam An Ultimatum While Chelsea Seeks Advice

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News