The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna thinking of Steffy as the only thing between her and her happiness. Her delusions are growing with each day, and so is the poison in her heart for Steffy. On the other hand, Remy was stunned when Luna confessed her whole vendetta.

It was then that he understood her plans against Steffy and why Luna was using her face as the target in the shooting range. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 11, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Luna’s energy shifting to malice when Finn holds his ground. She is not backing down, and her stubborn behavior has been evident for everyone to see over the last couple of months. Be it her psychotic behavior when she killed two men and kidnapped Steffy.

Or when she claimed she was turning a new leaf, but was obsessed over Will and tried to ruin her romance with Electra. Or when Sheila warned her to leave the city, but she refused. Or when she didn’t take a no for no and kept pestering Finn and Steffy, and even came over to their house, announced.

Luna thinks that if she can emotionally blackmail Finn and blame Steffy, she can finally get the father-daughter relationship that she wants with him. But Finn is standing his ground and making it clear that Luna has no chance of ever getting the bond that she wants with him. And she cannot digest it.

His stark refusal is making her prison brew even darker, and she is inching towards villainy again. She cannot believe that this is what it has come to: her father refusing to be a part of her life. Luna also claims it’s all due to Steffy and keeps claiming her for sabotaging her life. How far will she go?

Will her psychotic and murderous tendencies endanger someone? More importantly, Steffy, since she is Luna’s exact target. Meanwhile, Hope urges Liam to share his diagnosis with everyone. He does not have a lot of time left, and Hope thinks his family and loved ones should know this truth.

Will Liam listen to Hope and share the news about his terminal illness and brain tumor with the others? Especially his father, Bill, and his brothers? Or will he refuse to share the secret and keep carrying this as a burden?

