The previous episode of Days of Our Lives began with John Black’s funeral service. Chanel asked Tate for an update on the adoption. Meanwhile, Rachel became increasingly upset. Lastly, Bo and Hope continued to reconnect, after which he found out about John.

Emotions are high as people mourn the death of an important resident and loving member of society. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 11, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama centered around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 11, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features John’s funeral service continuing. As people attend and honor the legacy of the man who will always be loved as a husband, a friend, a father, and a grandfather, the nostalgia is thick in the air. From tears and laughs to reminiscing about fond memories, it’s a full scene.

On the other hand, Bo defies the doctor’s orders. He recently came out of his coma and has been recovering from the same. Bo is grateful to get back to his life and his family. After all, he got the chance to reunite with his loved ones, and he cannot help but be thankful, grateful, and immensely happy.

But he only started getting back into the groove, connecting with his close ones, especially Hope, and has found out a heartbreaking truth. Bo cannot believe that John, who has been one of his closest and longest-running friends, has passed away. He is in disbelief and absolute shock to know it.

Bo chatted with his doctor, who told him to take it easy and rest instead of jumping into action so soon. But now that Bo is defying his doctor’s advice, it’s clear that his destination is John’s funeral service. After all, the whole event would have been incomplete without John’s dearest friend Bo.

Up next, Johnny expresses his fear to Chanel. He has a lot on his plate, including his fractured relationship with his father, EJ, and now the death of his grandfather, John. Will Chanel be able to help him out of this overwhelming turmoil? What advice will she have for her husband?

And lastly, Shawn comforts Belle. They are living two completely different emotions at the moment. While Shawn’s father made a recovery and woke up from his coma, Belle is dealing with the death of her father, John. But it isn’t easy, and Shawn is there to support her and comfort her through it all.

