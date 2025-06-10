The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Salem preparing to say goodbye to John Black. On the other hand, Steve gave Kayla big news. Meanwhile, Brady comforted Rachel while Ari shared a secret with Tate.

And lastly, Roman reassured a worried Eric. There’s a lot of nostalgia and tears on the way as John is laid to rest. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 10, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 10, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features John’s funeral service beginning. It’s time to honor the man who was loved by many, as a husband, a friend, a father, a grandfather and more. John played many roles for many people of Salem and now he has passed away, leaving their lives incomplete and hollow.

As the town and his loved ones process the heartbreak of his passing, the funeral service is set to reopen wounds, reminisce on sweet memories and remember the icon that graced the town once upon a time. The community has gathered to honor him and pay their respects to his life and legacy.

On the other hand, Bo and Hope continue to reconnect. Now that he is out of his coma and on the path of recovery, he has reunited with Hope and the two are back to reconnecting. The catch up session is long since so much has happened since he was last awake. But most of all, John’s death.

Hope kept the truth away from him since he was recovering from getting back to his life. Will she tell him the truth now as they catch up? How will he react to it and how soon will he reach the funeral of John? The service will be incomplete without him and he deserves to bid his friend a goodbye.

Chanel asks Tate about the adoption. She was supposed to go ahead with the adoption with Johnny but they backed out at the last moment due to his massive turmoil and self-doubt. Chanel is now curious what happened to the adoption and she is asking Tate about what the status is at the moment.

What new update will Tate give Chanel now? And lastly, Rachel becomes increasingly upset. The funeral has not been easy for anyone but especially not for Rachel who has become upset with the reality of her grandfather’s death. It’s a struggle to accept it and she is having a really tough time.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Will The Last Of Us Season 3 Be The Franchise’s Most Emotional Chapter Yet? Here’s What We Think

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News