Joel is gone, Abby has entered, and Ellie is not done yet. That alone sets the stage for The Last of Us Season 3 to be an absolute emotional gut punch. HBO has already confirmed the next chapter, and if you’re familiar with The Last of Us Part II, you know what’s coming isn’t just painful, it’s profound.

The Last Of Us Season 3 Is Ready To Make You Feel For The Character You Hated Most

With Kaitlyn Dever now fully stepping into Abby’s shoes, season 3 will shift gears and follow her journey after Joel’s death. That narrative choice alone is divisive. But it’s also what makes it so powerful. The show is ready to walk straight into the gray zone, forcing fans to face the uncomfortable truth: perspective changes everything.

Abby’s story isn’t about redemption. It’s about grief, guilt, and the weight of vengeance. And yes, it will force viewers to feel for the character who took away one of their favorites. This emotional push-pull is what could make season 3 the most emotionally charged entry in the series.

It’s not just personal struggles that will unravel. Season 3 will explore Abby’s involvement with the Washington Liberation Front and their brutal war with the Seraphites. These aren’t just background conflicts. They’re battlefields of broken ideals and survival ethics. Lev and Yara’s likely introduction will add even more complexity, especially as Abby’s loyalty is tested.

The Last of Us HBO Season 3 will strictly cover Abby’s story according to Catherine O’ Hara: “It’s the Abby story.” pic.twitter.com/nfODsHBLaV — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) May 21, 2025

What Did The Last of Us Creators Say About The Future Of The Show?

Co-creator Craig Mazin teased bigger things ahead, saying (via ScreenRant): “We approached season two with the goal of creating something we could be proud of. The end results have exceeded even our most ambitious goals… We look forward to continuing the story of THE LAST OF US with season three!”

Neil Druckmann echoed the sentiment, adding: “To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me… We’re thrilled to bring you more of THE LAST OF US!” With creators locked in and fans bracing for what’s next, HBO is already laying the groundwork for even more, possibly a season 4.

Season 3 of The Last of Us is going to be a wild ride! Looking forward to seeing more of Kaitlyn Dever as she’s incredible as Abby. pic.twitter.com/eVq9tau04q — Naughty Dog World (@NaughtyDogWorld) May 27, 2025

The Last Of Us Season 3 Won’t Offer Closure — It’s Coming To Leave A Scar

Season 3 will be messy, bold, and definitely divisive. But it must be because The Last of Us isn’t just a survival story. It’s about the price of love, the ruin of revenge, and how trauma shapes every choice. By shifting to Abby’s POV and likely saving Ellie’s return for the back half of the season, the show isn’t just continuing the story. It’s turning it inside out. And that narrative choice could break hearts all over again.

So yes, fans should brace themselves. The Last of Us Season 3 isn’t about closure. It’s about impact, and it might just leave a scar.

