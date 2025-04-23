The Last of Us season 2, episode 2 doesn’t just tiptoe into chaos, it cannonballs straight into heartbreak and horror. Titled “Through the Valley,” this gut-punch of an episode pulls zero punches, giving fans what they feared (but knew was coming): the brutal demise of Joel. HBO didn’t just adapt the game’s most controversial moment, they nailed it to the wall with emotional shrapnel and a full-on infected war zone.

While the Jackson community was still gossiping about Ellie and Dina’s kiss, fate had much bigger plans, namely, a horde of infected, Abby with a vendetta, and a farewell to the man who carried season 1 on his back. By the time the credits roll, Joel’s gone, Jackson’s scorched, and Ellie’s officially the main character of a much darker, grittier tale. It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a blood-soaked journey that promises emotional damage and possibly revenge-fueled nightmares. Welcome to the real Last of Us.

Why Abby Really Kills Joel

Abby didn’t just show up in Jackson looking to ruin everyone’s day, she came swinging (literally) with a vendetta five years in the making. Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby has revenge in her blood, and Joel’s face is the only thing she sees when she closes her eyes. Why? Because Joel killed her dad. Yep, that same Firefly doctor from the first season who almost operated on Ellie.

When Joel wiped out the Fireflies in Salt Lake City, Abby lost everything. And unlike most people who’d move on or try therapy, Abby sharpened her golf swing and joined the WLF, a military group with a thing for survival and, well, retribution. While she could’ve taken out Ellie and Dina too, Abby keeps her focus sharp and specific. Joel is the target.

The kill is brutal, raw, and devastating, just like in the game. And honestly? It sets the tone for the season: nobody’s safe, revenge is messy, and Abby’s not here to make friends, she’s here to break cycles (or repeat them, depending on your POV).

Joel’s Death Changes Everything for Ellie (And Jackson)

Joel’s death didn’t just break hearts across living rooms, it shattered Ellie’s world. Even if she was still mad at him, that bond ran deep, and watching Joel beaten to death sent her into a new emotional orbit. Bella Ramsey’s performance is raw and haunting, screaming for Joel to wake up, only to lay atop his lifeless body. And just like that, Ellie’s arc shifts from teenage rebel to vengeance-fueled survivor.

Joel was more than a guardian, he was her anchor. Without him, Jackson’s stability is rattled. The safe haven isn’t so safe anymore, especially after the infected blow through the gates during a surprise horde invasion. Between Joel’s loss and the destruction, the once-thriving town is suddenly a symbol of everything that can go wrong in a world barely holding itself together.

Ellie’s path forward? Murky at best. But one thing’s clear, she’s not letting Abby walk away. Season 2 just became a revenge road trip, and Ellie’s got a one-way ticket to emotional wreckage (and possibly Seattle). Buckle up, it’s gonna get brutal.

Jackson’s Big Infected Problem

Jackson had fences, walls, and guards, but one thing it didn’t account for? A freaking cordyceps superhighway under its foundations. Turns out, the infected weren’t just wandering aimlessly, they were networked, like a zombie Wi-Fi signal. Digging up old infrastructure accidentally poked the fungal beast, triggering the biggest attack Jackson’s ever seen. Chaos unfolds fast, infected pour in, buildings burn, and Tommy goes full hero mode.

His highlight? A terrifying face-off with a Bloater, The Last of Us’ version of a boss-level nightmare. Cornered and outmatched, Tommy whips out a flamethrower like it’s a BBQ gone rogue. It’s fire vs. fungus, and somehow, fire wins, barely. With Joel gone and the community devastated, Tommy and Maria are left to pick up the pieces.

The attack may have been unexpected, but it wasn’t fatal, Jackson still stands, even if it’s a little singed around the edges. The town’s next chapter will involve rebuilding, rethinking defenses, and probably banning underground construction for life. Because if there’s one thing we’ve learned: never mess with fungus, especially when it’s got a network.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 1 & 2 are available to watch on Disney+.

