The much-awaited second episode of the massively mounted post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us is out now, and fans just can’t stop talking and raving about it. Episode 2, titled ‘Through the Valley’, is being hailed by some viewers as one of the best episodes ever in television history. And how it matches the level of shows like Game of Thrones. And the critics’ verdict is out too.

The Last of Us Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 has received a perfect critics’ score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (although it’s based on five reviews until now). Season 2’s opening episode has also got a 100% score, but the kind of traction and widespread praise the second episode is getting from viewers is rare and incredible, and it’s here to stay. Probably also because of the devastating twist, which many of us didn’t see coming. (Don’t worry, we won’t spoil it if you haven’t seen the episode yet.) Overall, Season 2 is rated 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Last of Us Season 2 IMDb Ratings

Moreover, on IMDb, the second season’s first episode has secured a user rating of 7.5/10. On the other hand, The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 IMDb user rating is an outstanding 9.4/10. This indicates the massive traction and acclaim the second episode is getting from audiences from different parts of the world.

The Last of Us Season 2 Plot & Cast

While the series’s first season was based on Naughty Dog’s extremely popular video game of the same name, Season 2 is based on The Last of Us Part II. Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season. In the second season, the show’s two main characters, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), live with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming.

However, their relationship has deteriorated due to some issues. In addition to Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, The Last of Us also features Gabriel Luna, Isabel Merced, and Kaitlyn Dever in pivotal roles.

The second season of The Last of Us consists of seven episodes, and the final episode will be aired on HBO on 25 May 2025. Indian viewers can stream the show on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform.

