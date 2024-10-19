The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey gained widespread acclaim for their role as Ellie in the HBO series. Their performance catapulted them to global success, and fans and critics praised their strong and vulnerable character. Before their portrayal in The Last of Us, they were seen in Game of Thrones playing Lyanna Mormont, another acclaimed role.

Beyond their acting success, Ramsey has been open about their sexuality, identifying as non-binary, and has spoken candidly about their sexuality without hesitation.

Bella Ramsey On Not Being ‘100 Percent Straight’

Bella Ramsey has earned praise for their advocacy for LGBTQ+ representation and their resilience in openly discussing their sexuality. In a throwback interview with Vogue, the star labeled themselves “not 100% straight.” They said, “You never fully know who you are; it’s ever-evolving. But I certainly think people have gathered that I’m not 100 percent straight. I’m a little bit wavy, you know? That’s what I like to say.”

While they are constantly exploring her sexuality and how they truly feel, when asked about dating, they said, “I’m 19, so figuring that out is going to be a part of my life. Relationships are so complex anyway, and if you’re in the public eye, everyone having an opinion about them adds an extra layer of difficulty.”

When Did Bella Ramsey Confirm Being Non-Binary?

In Vogue’s Pride issue, Bella Ramsey emerged as “non-binary.” The star admitted that they are not afraid of getting trolled about their sexuality and confessed that it took some for them to get used to their pronouns- they/them.

Ramsey plays a tricky and resourceful teenager in The Last of Us. Living in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by a fungal infection, Ellie is somehow immune to the disease, making her a crucial character in the search for a cure. She is set to appear in The Last of Us Season 2, which will premiere in 2025.

