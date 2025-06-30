Lilo & Stitch inches closer to beating A Minecraft Movie’s worldwide haul and becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. For now, the film has surpassed Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince to achieve a remarkable global feat as one of the highest-grossing PG-rated films ever. Keep scrolling for more.

The Disney live-action remake has been having an impressive run at the box office, but it is also facing the pressure of new releases. The PG-rated movie has left the top 5 of the domestic chart. It is also only the 53rd film to cross the $400 million milestone at the North American box office. Despite the competition, it is on track to become the first 2025 movie to hit the $1 billion milestone.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Lilo & Stitch collected $6.9 million on its sixth three-day weekend at the North American box office. It has only dropped by -28.9% from last weekend despite losing another 475 theaters on Friday. It crossed the $400 million milestone at the domestic box office, becoming the second Hollywood release to cross this major milestone. The live-action remake has hit the $400.07 million cume in North America.

The Disney movie collected $13.1 million on its 6th weekend at the international box office. The film declined by -33.5% from last weekend. It has hit the $545.9 million cume at the overseas box office, collecting this amount from over 53 foreign regions. Allied to the $400.07 million domestic gross, the worldwide total has hit the $945.97 million cume. It will soon hit the $950 million mark and surpass A Minecraft Movie’s $954.4 million global haul next weekend as the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $400.07 million

International – $545.9 million

Worldwide – $945.9 million

Becomes the #21 Highest-Grossing PG-Rated Film Worldwide

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince was released in 2009, featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in leading roles. The movie collected $302.33 million in North America and $941.05 million worldwide, making it the #21 highest-grossing PG-rated movie of all time. However, Lilo & Stitch has snatched that title away from The Half-Blood Prince with its $945.9 million global total.

The Disney live-action remake needs less than $10 million to surpass A Minecraft Movie and become the #20 highest-grossing PG-rated film of all time.

#20. A Minecraft Movie – $954.4 million

#21. Lilo & Stitch – $945.9 million

#22. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – $941.05 million

The live-action remake, released on May 23, will soon beat A Minecraft Movie‘s global haul as the 20th highest-grossing PG-rated film of all time. Lilo & Stitch, which was made on a budget of $100 million, is swiftly moving towards the $1 billion milestone.

