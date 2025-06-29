Ballerina opened with uncertainty, but didn’t stay down for long. As the latest entry in the John Wick universe, the movie keeps moving up the Lionsgate box office list. The story centers on Eve Macarro, a trained ballerina turned assassin played by Ana de Armas.

She’s on a path of vengeance for her father, and along the way, John Wick himself shows up to lend a hand. Keanu Reeves returns in the movie, though his presence is limited, offering a familiar face but not a complete comeback.

Ballerina Box Office Numbers Show Moderate Success

The John Wick spinoff is not the first time the franchise has explored new ground. The series previously tested the waters on streaming, but Ballerina marks the first spin-off to hit theaters. It expands the Wick world, giving audiences a look at different parts of the assassin network without depending entirely on the main protagonist.

According to Deadline, the box office numbers paint a mixed picture. The film is pulling in around $2 million in its fourth weekend, down over 50% from the previous week. Still, it’s expected to pass $55 million at the domestic box office by the end of this week. That puts it among Lionsgate’s top 50 performers, just behind bigger names in the studio’s catalog.

As of now, the movie has earned almost close to $54 million in the United States and has a total earning of $103 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Ballerina Box Office Summary

Domestic – $53 million

International – $49 million

Worldwide – 103 million

Profitability Remains A Challenge For Ballerina

Even with this progress, the road to profit isn’t clear. A $90 million budget weighs heavily on the outcome, and unless the international licensing brings in strong returns, breaking even might remain out of reach. The movie’s limited draw shows how much the franchise leans on Keanu Reeves when it comes to ticket sales, and without him leading the story, the crowds haven’t turned out in the same way.

Still, the film keeps moving forward. It has already passed several titles from Lionsgate’s past, including Kick-Ass ($96M) and 3:10 to Yuma ($70M) and by next week, it could climb even higher, per ScreenRant. Ballerina may not have delivered a knockout but it didn’t fall flat either.

