Sony’s 28 Years Later has collected strong numbers at the box office in North America on its first Thursday. It has moved closer to surpassing the OG film, 28 Days Later’s domestic haul, and become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Keep scrolling for more.

It will face another horror movie, M3GAN, at the box office. However, the sci-fi sequel collected an underwhelming number from the previews, so it will likely not impact the post-apocalyptic movie’s box office collections. The R-rated film can emerge as the biggest hit in the franchise this weekend in North America.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, 28 Years Later collected franchise-record $2 million on Thursday at the box office in North America. The film reportedly experienced a decline of -12.1% from Wednesday. The film has earned more than the first Thursday collection of M3GAN’s $1.7 million. The film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes has hit the $40.65 million cume domestically in just seven days.

On track to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise

For the unversed, the OG movie 28 Days Later is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It was released in 2002 and directed by Danny Boyle; the movie features Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Christopher Eccleston, Megan Burns, and Brendan Gleeson. It collected $45.06 million in North America during its domestic run. The 2025 sequel is less than $5 million away from surpassing the OG movie and emerges as the highest-grossing installment in the franchise.

Here’s how much the 28 Days Later films collected domestically [from highest to lowest]

28 Days Later – $45.06 million 28 Years Later – $40.65 million 28 Weeks Later – $28.6 million

Worldwide collection update

The horror movie has also been performing decently at the worldwide box office. It opened with a franchise record collection and has so far reached $70.6 million cume worldwide, including $30 million from foreign regions. 28 Years Later was released in theaters last Friday, June 20.

Box office summary

North America – $40.6 million

International – $30.0 million

Worldwide – $70.6 million

