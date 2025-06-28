Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning collected strong numbers at the box office in North America on its fifth Thursday. The film has surpassed Taylor Swift’s concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, in North America. The film is set to cross the $550 million mark at the worldwide box office, which will be accomplished this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Eras Tour, directed by Sam Wrench, documents the Los Angeles shows of the Eras Tour and the singer’s sixth headlining concert tour. It is also the highest-grossing tour of all time. Over its limited screenings, the tour earned over $261.6 million at the worldwide box office. Domestically, the concert movie collected $93.2 million on its opening weekend.

Mission: Impossible 8’s box office collection day 35 [North America]

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected less than $1 million on its 5th Thursday. It grossed $725K this Thursday, which is still a strong collection for the 5th Thursday. It also saw a harsh decline of 52.1% from last Thursday and lost 339 theaters last Friday. It will also feel the pressure of Brad Pitt-led F1’s presence at the box office. Mission: Impossible 8 has hit the $181.8 million cume domestically.

Surpassed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s collection at the box office in North America

For the unversed, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was released in 2023, and it collected $180.75 million at the domestic box office. The concert movie collected this over 91 days, while MI 8 has only beaten it in 34 days. Tom Cruise’s film still has a few more milestones to achieve. It is expected to earn between $190 million and $210 million in its theatrical run at the domestic box office.

Worldwide collection update

Mission: Impossible 8 collected an estimated $10 million in its 5th week at the North American box office. It has collected $181.84 million so far domestically and $366.6 million at the international box office. Therefore, the worldwide collection has hit the $548.4 million cume. Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released in theaters on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $181.8 million

International – $366.6 million

Worldwide – $548.4 million

