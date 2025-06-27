Brad Pitt’s Formula One sports drama F1: The Movie, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, has finally hit theatres, including the US and India. Backed by British F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, the high-octane film has already raced into Letterboxd’s Top 50 movies list (2025).

For the unversed, Letterboxd is an Auckland-based film-focused social platform for diehard movie buffs. The international platform is known for its user ratings and movie-centric global lists, such as ‘Top 50 Movies’ lists and the ‘One Million’ watched lists. So, where does F1 rank on the Letterboxd list? And how does it stack up against other 2025 releases, including Sinners? Read on to find out.

F1 Letterboxd Rank vs. Other 2025 Films

As of now, Brad Pitt’s F1 holds the 20th spot on Letterboxd’s top 50 movies list. And in doing that, the film has surpassed other titles, such as Thunderbolts* (Rank 39), Bring Her Back (Rank 34), The Secret Agent (Rank 23), and Predator: Killer of Killers (Rank 22), among others.

Top 5 Films on Letterboxd Top 50

These are the top five titles on Letterboxd’s top 50 movies list from the year 2025:

Ryan Coogler’s blockbuster horror flick Sinners Brazilian musical drama Homem com Chinese animated action-adventure film Ne Zha 2 Norwegian comedy-drama and Cannes Grand Prix winner Sentimental Value American drama Sorry, Baby

F1 – Plot

The film’s central plot follows the story of Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but geared down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (played by Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

F1 – Critical Reception & Audience Feedback

The film has garnered positive feedback from several critics. It currently holds an impressive critics’ score of 84% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 97%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Driven by Brad Pitt’s laidback magnetism and sporting a souped-up engine courtesy of Joseph Kosinski’s kinetic direction, F1 The Movie brings vintage cool across the finish line.”

F1 Trailer

