Star Cast: Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris

Director: Joseph Kosinski

What’s Good: The visuals are just really impressive, and every single race in the film feels like a huge event.

What’s Bad: The script is very bland in general, with tons of exposition and watered-down character development to fill the space between the races.

Loo Break: The film is, indeed, a bit overlong, so there are a couple of character scenes that could be missed on the way to the big racing moments.

Watch or Not?: Yes, this is a must-watch on the big screen, especially if you are a fan of racing or impressive visuals.

Language: English (with subtitles).

Available On: Theaters

Runtime: 156 Minutes.

Hollywood is in shambles with fewer and fewer people going to cinemas, and while there are many reasons, I believe the main one is a lack of proper offerings in the theaters. I mean that when people see something like Dune: Part 2, it is clear that a film like that needs to be watched on the big screen, while something like The Accountant 2 can easily be seen at home. F1 sits right in the middle of those two types of offering, as a film with impressive visuals but a story that feels played out and bland.

F1 Movie Review: Script Analysis

F1 is an epic sports film, and it might be the best depiction of the sport ever, and just for that, it is something worth watching. Writer, Ehren Kruger, might not have the best track record, having written films such as Transformers: Age of Extinction and the Ghost in the Shell live-action remake, but here, he pulls off his Top Gun: Maverick experience to create something that feels solid, and yet, as we watch it, it becomes clear that it could have been so much better.

There are a couple of decisions here and there when it comes to the story and characters that feel too underbaked, and end up hurting the film, as there are not really any big character moments that feel resonant or important. You might be watching the movie, and you might feel compelled to watch it all the way through, but it is not going to be because of the stories and characters who mostly go everywhere doing exposition and falling into clichés.

There is an interesting idea here: making the master, in a master-apprentice relationship, the main character. In many other films, the apprentice would be the main character, with the master passing the baton and sharing his knowledge with the new generation. However, in F1, the master is played by Brad Pitt, so, of course, he is the main character, with everyone else surrounding him.

Some of the business talk in the film is also quite interesting, but it would have been great if the script could have managed to make it more of a vital element in the movie, something that really affected the characters, other than Javier Bardem’s F1 team owner, Ruben Cervantes. In the end, I believe F1 lovers will be happy with the film because it depicts the sport with respect and shows what it really takes to make a team a top-performing one.

F1 Movie Review: Star Performance

F1 is the Brad Pitt show, there is no doubt about it, and the actor proves why he is such a presence on the screen, even if his box-office numbers have never been too great while flying solo. However, here he is flying with basically the entire team that built the Top Gun: Maverick event from a couple of years ago, and so, the entire cast feels like it is filled with stars, with Javier Bardem stealing the movie from Pitt with a very interesting and compelling character.

The cast does wonders to lift the bland screen and give some sauce to their characters, as is the case with Damson Idris, the film’s rookie, who does great even when the film pushes him to the background. Kerry Condon also suffers from this, but her talent exceeds the character on paper, and she ends up becoming the classic love-interest character a bit too much. In general, you can see the film did a great effort in filling these roles with raw talent, and it was the best possible choice.

F1 Movie Review: Direction, Music

The cast might be great, but the film’s true star is director Joseph Kosinski. Yes, Kosinski at this point can be summarized as a director who can deliver films with amazing visual potential, but always falls flat when it comes to the story and character department. F1 is not the exception to this Kosinski tradition, but the director goes above and beyond when it comes to delivering the best F1 races ever put on the screen, and I believe he succeeded in this regard.

Every single race is a visual feast, accompanied by an equally impressive sound design that will make your body tremble in the theater as the engines burst with energy. The entire film looks and feels expensive, and with a reported budget of $200 million, you can say all the money can be seen on the screen, something that cannot be said of other big blockbusters out there that have an equal budget but just look way worse.

F1 Movie Review: The Last Word

F1 might not be the answer to the Hollywood problem, but it might be a partial answer to it. Films that need to be seen on the big screen, and nowhere else; an offer that cannot be taken anywhere else, and let’s hope it is a success, because Hollywood really needs a win. As a film, this is pure entertainment and a nice getaway into a sport that sometimes feels a bit distant for many people on the American continent. However, that can become a fan favorite if introduced properly to audiences, as this film does.

F1 Trailer

F1 released on 27th June, 2025.

