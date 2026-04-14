It’s been a month since the theatrical release of Sony’s animated film GOAT, and it’s now in the later stages of its ongoing run. Following its big-screen debut, the film received rave reviews from both critics and audiences, boasting an 85% critics’ score and a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. On Sunday (April 12), the sports comedy added $63k from 405 North American locations, bringing its cumulative domestic total to $103.1 million after surpassing $100 million.

As of now, it ranks as the third-highest-grossing animated title among 2026 releases domestically, trailing only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($307.2 million) and Hoppers ($157.2 million), per Box Office Mojo. At the same time, it is also closing in on the domestic total of Brad Pitt’s overlooked action-thriller Bullet Train (2022). Read on to find out how much more GOAT needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

GOAT vs. Bullet Train – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s animated release compares to the 2022 Brad Pitt-starrer, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $103.1 million

International: $82.8 million

Worldwide: $185.9 million

Bullet Train – Box Office Summary

North America: $103.4 million

International: $135.9 million

Worldwide: $239.3 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The figures above show that while Bullet Train is comfortably ahead of GOAT at the worldwide box office by $53.4 million, the domestic race is quite close. At the time of writing, the animated film trails the Brad Pitt-starrer by just around $0.3 million in North America. If GOAT manages to sustain its run and attracts steady footfall over the coming week, it has a realistic chance of closing this gap and even edging ahead of Bullet Train domestically. Having said that, the final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Can GOAT Surpass The $200 Million Worldwide Mark?

As of now, GOAT’s current worldwide gross is $185.9 million. This means it still needs to bring in an additional $14.1 million globally to reach the $200 million milestone. At its current pace and with the arrival of newer releases like Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and The Drama, achieving this target at this stage appears unlikely. However, the final outcome will be clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is GOAT About?

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Trailer

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