Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, is the fourth installment in his Spidey franchise. Two of the previous films crossed the $1 billion milestone, and this 4th film is also expected to have a blast at the box office worldwide. However, this film will do one thing for sure: help the Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man franchise cross a major milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The first film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Homecoming, is the lowest-grossing film in the series, yet it earned over $880.9 million. The second film came out the same year as Avengers: Endgame, so it was too emotional for fans, which helped it earn over $1.13 billion worldwide. In 2021, No Way Home came out, and it was a dream come true for Spidey and superhero lovers, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield joining Holland’s Peter to defeat the sinister six. It broke records, grossing $1.92 billion worldwide.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will push the Tom Holland-led franchise past the $4 billion milestone worldwide

The Spider-Man movies featuring Tom Holland are among the biggest hits in the genre. The trilogy has grossed over $3.93 billion worldwide. Therefore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will push the franchise past the $4 billion milestone worldwide. It is around $70 million away from entering the $4 billion club. The buzz around Spider-Man: Brand New Day is overwhelming, and thus, it is expected to earn more than $100 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

With that alone, the franchise will cross the $4 billion worldwide milestone. This will be a notable achievement for the Tom Holland franchise. Brand New Day could be the first film in the franchise to cross the $2 billion milestone worldwide. Thus, not just $4 billion, the franchise has a shot of surpassing the $5 billion mark worldwide.

What is the film about?

According to reports, following Doctor Strange’s spell at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world no longer remembers Peter Parker. Four years on, he continues to safeguard New York City in anonymity as Spider-Man. As he probes a string of crimes, he stumbles upon a deeper mystery while grappling with the repercussions of his past. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to hit theatres on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

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