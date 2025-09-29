Fans of Spider-Man are in for a treat this November as all Spider-Man films are set to return to theatres across India. This special re-release will allow audiences to experience every cinematic era of the web-slinger on the big screen.

The event will cover Sam Raimi’s iconic Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire, Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield, the Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures featuring Tom Holland, and the animated Spider-Verse saga. Each film showcases Peter Parker’s journey from an ordinary teenager to the superhero beloved by fans worldwide.

The re-release schedule is as follows:

November 14 – Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy

– Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy November 21 – Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man films

– Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man films November 28 – Tom Holland’s Spider-Man adventures in the MCU

– Tom Holland’s Spider-Man adventures in the MCU December 5 – Spider-Verse: the animated multiverse

This cinematic celebration offers longtime fans a chance to relive the action, emotion, and heroics of Spider-Man, while also introducing new viewers to the character’s evolution over the years.

With this initiative, Sony Pictures Entertainment India offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience the full Spider-Man legacy in theaters, combining nostalgia with the thrill of seeing these films on the big screen. The Spider-Mania re-release promises to be a must-watch event for superhero fans of all ages.

