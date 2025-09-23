Despite being almost a year away from its theatrical release, the Spider-Man Brand New Day has significant buzz among the audience. Tom Holland’s behind-the-scenes clips from the set make fans more interested in Marvel’s upcoming film. Amid this, unfortunate news revealed that Holland suffered a concussion after shooting a stunt for the film. Additionally, the stunt performer was also taken to the hospital.

What’s Next For Tom Holland After Concussion Incident During Shoot?

Soon after the news circulated on the internet, fans shared their concern for Tom Holland and prayed for his good health. The British star reportedly cracked his head in a fall, which eventually led to the concussion.

This happened after the stunt got botched while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, the question arises: What’s next for Tom Holland and the forthcoming Marvel film after the incident?

According to Deadline, Tom will be taking a break from his filming after this mishap and will return to the production after a few days. It seems that the 29-year-old star needs time to recover from the incident so that he can resume shooting with his full efforts.

Tom Holland will be taking a break from filming ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ after his concussion. He will return to production in a few days. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/KcvQ1DggB1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 22, 2025

Spider-Man Brand New Day Shooting Halted For A week

Not only is Tom Holland taking a break, but as per the Hollywood Reporter, the entire shooting of the movie is halted until next week. This decision is taken so that Tom can recover from the injury he suffered while performing that stunt.

After all the news, fans have all the respect for Tom for the dedication and energy he is putting into the Spider-Man Brand New Day project. With these efforts, fans also asserted that the movie is going to be a banger and they can’t wait to watch it in theaters when it releases on July 31, 2026.

Filming for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ has been halted until next week so Tom Holland can recover. (Source: https://t.co/jXkHe7IRzp) pic.twitter.com/We5YHt8l5K — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 22, 2025

