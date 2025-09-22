Nobody 2 has been performing below expectations at the box office, and its current pace indicates that it will not match its predecessor’s success. The movie has been overshadowed by all the other flicks, and there is no further chance of its turnaround. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Bob Odenkirk-starrer sequel received good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 78%, while the audience gave it 89%. However, it is not as good as the previous film. Both the critics and audience gave the film great ratings, but the sequel lacks the first movie’s charm.

Nobody 2 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Nobody 2 might have left the theaters in North America. The last entry is from September 18. It was its day 18, and the film was running in 129 theaters only. Thus, the film has hit $21.6 million at the domestic box office. Internationally as well, the film has been underperforming and has collected $17.7 million so far. Thus, the worldwide collection of Nobody 2 is $39.3 million after over a month.

Check out the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the movie.

North America – $21.6 million

International – $17.7 million

Worldwide – $39.3 million

How much does the sequel need to catch up to the first film?

Nobody, also led by Bob Odenkirk, was released in 2021 and collected $57.5 million in its global run. Therefore, the sequel is around $18.2 million away from its predecessor’s worldwide haul. There is no chance for Nobody 2 to catch up to its predecessor, which is a bad sign for the franchise.

Since sequels are generally expected to outperform the originals, this shortfall signals underperformance and suggests the film is unlikely to close the gap. The weaker box office run could affect the chances of a third installment, indicating waning audience interest despite Bob Odenkirk’s popularity.

More about the movie

It will not only fail to match the success of Nobody but also fail to hit the break-even point. The film’s break-even target is $62.5 million worldwide, which is also unachievable. Nobody 2 was released on August 15.

