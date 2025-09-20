After its theatrical release on July 11, 2025, James Gunn’s Superman reboot, the first film in the new DCU, garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Of its worldwide total of $615.2 million, nearly $354 million came from North America, while the remaining $261.2 million came from international markets. Had it achieved a similar performance overseas, Superman could have potentially crossed the $700 million mark globally. Fans are hoping the follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, achieves a stronger international showing.

The David Corenswet-led superhero venture has already surpassed its break-even point of $506 million, calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule over its estimated $225 million budget (The Numbers). This means the film has generated a box office profit of over $109 million so far. Currently ranking as the seventh highest-grossing film of 2025 and among the top 200 highest-grossing movies of all time, Superman is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of a fan-favorite Daniel Craig James Bond film, Casino Royale. Here’s how much it still needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Superman vs. Casino Royale – Box Office Comparison

Here’s a breakdown of the two films’ box office performance, according to Box Office Mojo:

Superman – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $354 million

International: $261.2 million

Worldwide: $615.2 million

Casino Royale – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $167.5 million

International: $449.1 million

Worldwide: $616.6 million

As the figures show, Superman currently trails Casino Royale by just over $1 million in worldwide earnings. Although it’s nearing the end of its ongoing theatrical run, the reboot still has a good chance to overtake the iconic 007 flick in the coming days. The final verdict will be out soon.

How James Gunn’s Superman Compares To Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel

With a current worldwide gross of $615.2 million, James Gunn’s Superman reboot trails the Henry Cavill-led 2013 film Man of Steel, which earned nearly $670.2 million globally (Box Office Mojo), by $55 million. As it nears the end of its ongoing theatrical run, the Superman reboot is unlikely to surpass Zack Snyder’s box office hit.

What’s Superman All About

Directed by James Gunn, the film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

