2025 has been a fantastic year for horror fans. It kicked off with Ryan Coogler’s acclaimed period film Sinners, followed by the unsettling psychological horror Bring Her Back, supernatural thriller Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later. And now, Zach Cregger’s Weapons and The Conjuring: Last Rites are performing impressively at the box office. With a worldwide total of $260.8 million (per Box Office Mojo), Weapons currently trails Final Destination: Bloodlines by roughly $50 million and Sinners by around $106 million globally.

Currently ranking among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025 and the fourth highest-grossing horror title of the year, Weapons recently overtook Johnny Depp’s Western The Lone Ranger, the slasher flick Halloween, and Jordan Peele’s acclaimed horror films Get Out and Us.

And now, the Barbarian director’s horror hit is closing in on the lifetime earnings of a Marvel superhero movie and a critically acclaimed Jim Carrey classic at the global box office. These movies are the second MCU film, The Incredible Hulk (2008), starring Edward Norton, and Jim Carrey’s 94%-rated psychological comedy-drama The Truman Show (1998). Here’s how much Weapons needs to earn to overtake them at the global box office.

Weapons vs. The Incredible Hulk vs. The Truman Show: Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of Zach Cregger’s Weapons, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $148.2 million

International: $112.6 million

Worldwide: $260.8 million

Now, let’s see how The Incredible Hulk and The Truman Show performed at the box office and how much Weapons need to surpass the films in terms of worldwide earnings.

The Incredible Hulk – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $134.8 million

International: $129.9 million

Worldwide: $264.7 million

The Truman Show – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $125.6 million

International: $138.5 million

Worldwide: $264.1 million

As the numbers show, Weapons currently trails The Incredible Hulk by about $3.9 million and The Truman Show by about $3.3 million in global earnings. At its current pace, it is expected to surpass the lifetime earnings of both films within the next few days.

Weapons: Box Office-To-Budget Performance

Made on an estimated budget of $38 million, Weapons has grossed $260.8 million worldwide so far. This means the horror hit has earned roughly 6.9 times its production cost, an impressive box-office-to-budget ratio by any standard.

What Is Weapons About?

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

