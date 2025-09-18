With a current global haul of $519 million, the latest Fantastic Four reboot ranks among the top ten highest-grossing films of 2025. However, it still needs to earn around $5 million to surpass Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes and enter the Top 250 highest-grossing movies of all time. Moreover, with its upcoming digital release and competition from recent theatrical releases like The Conjuring: Last Rites, it remains to be seen whether The Fantastic Four: First Steps can cross the $250 million milestone in international markets. As of now, it has earned $246.3 million internationally and $272.7 million in North America.

After recently surpassing several past hits like James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), Troy (2004), and How to Train Your Dragon (2010), First Steps is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of the film that got Leonardo DiCaprio his first Oscar. Yes, we are talking about the 2015 critically acclaimed survival drama – The Revenant, and here’s how much the Pedro Pascal-starrer superhero movie needs to earn to overtake it at the global box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. The Revenant – Box Office Comparison

Here is the box office breakdown of the two films, based on Box Office Mojo data:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Box Office Summary

North America: $272.7 million

International: $246.3 million

Worldwide: $519 million

The Revenant – Box Office Summary

North America: $183.6 million

International: $349.3 million

Worldwide: $532.9 million

As the figures show, The Fantastic Four: First Steps currently trails The Revenant by roughly $14 million in worldwide earnings. At its present pace and with its upcoming digital release, surpassing Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy’s acclaimed film may be out of reach.

Has The Fantastic Four: First Steps Made A Profit At The Box Office?

Against an estimated production budget of $200 million, First Steps needed to earn approximately $500 million worldwide to break even, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. Having already grossed $519 million globally, the film has surpassed its break-even point and is estimated to have generated approximately $19 million in theatrical profit to date.

What Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps About?

Set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe, the story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps Digital Release Update — When Will The Film Be Available On Blu-Ray & DVD?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News