One of the most loved musical dramas of all time has returned to theatres in North America with a limited release and in only a few days it managed to surprise many by setting a new record. The Sound of Music, first released in 1965, came back on the big screen to mark its 60th anniversary and this fresh run has already turned into the most successful re-release of the film so far. Unlike earlier times when the film returned worldwide, this time the release was limited only to North America, yet in three days it collected over $1.6 million.

The Sound of Music’s Strong Box Office Performance in First Three Days

On September 12, the opening day brought in around $179,000 from 523 theatres, which meant an average of $343 per theatre. The following day saw a huge rise with more than $746,000 collected, an increase of over 315% compared to the first day. Sunday added another $675,000, lifting the three-day total to $1.6 million, per Box Office Mojo.

The theatre count also grew quickly. From 523 on the first day, it jumped to 1,183 the next, and now more than 1,200 theatres are showing the film.

The Sound of Music Box Office Summary

North America – $160.8m

International – $164,000

Total – $161.1m

The Sound of Music Beats Marvel’s Fantastic Four

What makes the success even more notable is that The Sound of Music managed to outperform Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps in its domestic opening weekend. The superhero film is currently being played in about 1,650 theatres but earned only $1.3 million, which is less than what the 60-year-old classic achieved with fewer screens.

This result reminds audiences that not every story depends on heavy visual effects or flashy action to draw crowds. Sometimes a simple but powerful story can continue to hold people’s attention across generations.

Why The Sound of Music Remains an All-Time Classic

The film’s return is not really about chasing numbers at the box office but more about giving people a chance to sit together and enjoy a classic on the big screen. For many, it is a nostalgic journey back to a story that has lived in memory for decades.

Even today, audiences come to see the charm of Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, the beautiful Austrian landscapes, and the songs that never lost their appeal.

The film is based in 1938 Austria, Maria, where a lively novice nun, becomes governess to Captain von Trapp’s seven children. The strict Captain runs his household like the navy, but Maria wins the children over with music and warmth. At first disapproving, the Captain softens when he hears his children sing, and gradually falls in love with Maria. Though engaged to Baroness Schraeder, he chooses Maria, and they marry. Soon, Austria falls under Nazi control and refusing to serve in Hitler’s navy, the Captain plans an escape. After performing at the Salzburg Festival, the family flees with help from the abbey and crosses into Switzerland.

The Sound of Music has long been regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. At the 38th Academy Awards, it walked away with five Oscars including Best Picture.

