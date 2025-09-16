Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps is counting days until its departure from theaters and has amassed a little more than its break-even target worldwide. The film has now surpassed the global haul of the highest-grossing Terminator movie, inching closer to another interesting feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie is the highest-grossing Fantastic Four film ever. It has surpassed many MCU releases, including this year’s Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Therefore, it has escaped the fate of becoming the lowest-grossing MCU movie ever. It has at least earned its break-even target at the box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $1.3 million on its 8th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It lost 735 theaters this past week and is running in 1650 screens in the domestic region. The film starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby has hit the $272.46 million domestic cume.

Meanwhile, the MCU movie’s international collection is $246.36 million. It is expected to remain below the $250 million milestone internationally. Allied to the domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection reached $518.8 million. It is the 9th-highest-grossing film worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown update

North America – $272.5 million

International – $246.2 million

Worldwide – $518.8 million

Surpassed the worldwide haul of Terminator 2: Judgement Day

James Cameron‘s Terminator 2: Judgement Day is the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It collected $517.77 million at the worldwide box office, including all the re-releases. Eventually, it is also the #244 highest-grossing film ever worldwide. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has surpassed the worldwide haul of Terminator 2: Judgement Day as the #244 highest-grossing film ever.

To crack the all-time top 250 highest-grossing films worldwide list, First Steps will have to surpass Robert Downey Jr‘s Sherlock Holmes’s $524.02 million global haul. However, the film is expected to earn around $520 million in its global run, thus casting doubt on its entry to the all-time top 250. It could beat Ant-Man’s $519.3 million global haul, and that will be its final major milestone at the box office. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

