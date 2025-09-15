The animated action comedy The Bad Guys 2, based on a children’s book, is on track to cross a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The animation has collected $79.4 million at the domestic box office so far and is still counting. It is performing better than that at the international box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has it earned on its 7th weekend at the domestic box office?

The Universal sequel collected $1.2 million on its seventh three-day weekend at the North American box office. It experienced a harsh drop of 54.1% from last weekend, especially because of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s release and Toy Story’s re-release at the domestic theaters. However, it has hit the $79.4 million cume, despite losing 999 theaters in North America. It is expected to earn around $82 million in its domestic run.

Missed the $200 million worldwide milestone this weekend

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, The Bad Guys 2 collected $4.9 million on its seventh weekend at the overseas box office, a 16.9% drop from last weekend. With that, the movie reached the $120.3 million cume over 68 markets overseas. Adding that to its domestic total, the worldwide collection has hit $199.7 million. Thus, it missed the $200 million mark by a whisker.

Budget and Break-Even Update

According to reports, The Bad Guys 2 was made on a budget of $80 million. Thus, it needs $200 million to break even. The film will achieve that during this week only.

More about the film

The story follows a gang of notorious animal criminals who pretend to seek rehabilitation to avoid prison, only for their leader to discover that he genuinely wants to change his ways. The first film collected $250.38 million in its global run, and it seems the sequel will be unable to beat its predecessor. The Bad Guys 2 was released on August 1.

