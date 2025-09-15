Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans’ love triangle, Materialists, is still alive at the box office. Its latest achievement proves that star power matters in showbiz. The film is more than 90 days old, and it has finally hit a major milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned at the domestic box office?

The A24 romance drama opened with a $11.3 million collection at the North American box office. Box Office Mojo‘s data has the collection details until August 14, meaning it has left the domestic theaters since then. After 63 days of running at the domestic theaters, Celine Song’s film collected $36.5 million.

Crossed $100 million worldwide on its 14th weekend!

According to reports, Materialists collected a strong $2 million on its 14th weekend at the international box office. With this significant addition, the film’s overseas total has reached the $64.8 million mark, and allied to the $36.5 million domestic gross, the worldwide collection finally crossed $100 million milestone. After its 14th weekend, the Dakota Johnson-starrer has hit $101.3 million cume worldwide.

Check out the worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $36.5 million

International – $64.8 million

Worldwide – $101.3 million

Why is it an impressive feat for the film?

Firstly, it is a mid-budget movie released in mid-June that is still earning decent numbers overseas despite so many big-budget films around. The reported production budget of the film was $20 million, and it has achieved an approximate ROI of 400% before factoring in marketing and theater cuts. It has earned five times the budget, which is rare for non-franchise films, as they often struggle to reach this level globally.

More about the film

It follows a young and ambitious New York City matchmaker who finds herself torn between a seemingly perfect match and her imperfect ex-boyfriend. Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans‘ Materialists was released on June 13 and is now streaming on Netflix.

