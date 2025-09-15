The Conjuring: Last Rites is swiftly moving ahead to become the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. It surpassed the global haul of Final Destination: Bloodlines in its second weekend, only after crossing the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crosses the $300 million milestone worldwide!

The Conjuring 4 has achieved another major milestone in its second weekend only. The film has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide. It collected $26.1 million in its second three-day weekend at the North American box office, losing its #1 spot to the new anime sensation, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. The domestic total of the WB horror movie is $131.05 million.

According to the latest data provided by Box Office Mojo, The Conjuring: Last Rites crossed the $200 million milestone overseas despite the mixed reviews. In its second weekend, it collected $60.5 million across 66 overseas markets, bringing the international cume to $201.8 million. Allied to the domestic gross of $131.05 million, the worldwide total of the film is $332.8 million.

Check out the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $131.0 million

International – $201.8 million

Worldwide – $332.8 million

Surpasses Final Destination: Bloodlines as the second-highest-grossing movie of the year!

This past week, The Conjuring 4 beat the worldwide haul of Weapons and has now surpassed Final Destination: Bloodlines. The Final Destination movie, released earlier this year, is one of the biggest gainers of this year. It collected $310.4 million worldwide against a budget of $50 million. Last Rites had $5 million more in its production budget, bringing it to $55 million. Bloodlines achieved the title of the 2nd highest-grossing horror movie of the year after Sinners, but it has now been taken away by The Conjuring 4.

Set to beat Sinners soon

At this moment, The Conjuring: Last Rites will soon overtake the global haul of Sinners as this year’s highest-grossing horror film. It could also cross the $500 million milestone in its lifetime. For the unversed, Sinners starring Michael B Jordan collected $366.67 million in its global run and won this year’s highest-grossing horror movie title. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s film is less than $40 million away from overtaking Sinners at the global box office.

Michael Chaves-helmed The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

