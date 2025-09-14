The Conjuring: Last Rites is unstoppable, and it seems it will achieve most milestones in its first week of release only. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s film has now cracked the all-time highest-grossing horror films list worldwide. It is expected to cross the $300 million milestone globally. Keep scrolling for more.

The Conjuring 4 was released last Friday, earning franchise record numbers at the box office. Made against a budget of $55 million, it has already raked in over five times that in its first week alone. As per reports, this is the last film in the main universe, which has increased its appeal further. Also, horror films have been doing really well to entertain the viewers, and they also played a vital role in drawing the audience to the theaters for this one as well.

How much has The Conjuring 4 earned at the worldwide box office?

The Conjuring: Last Rites might not have been the most anticipated film of this year, but it is performing better than many. The movie collected $113.35 million at the domestic box office. After this weekend, it could surpass The Conjuring and become the highest-grossing film in the overall Conjuring universe.

Meanwhile, the R-rated horror flick has raked in $165.8 million at the international box office in its first week. Allied to the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide collection has already hit $279.15 million. It has surpassed Weapons and is set to beat Final Destination: Bloodlines sooner than expected.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $113.3 million

International – $165.8 million

Worldwide – $279.1 million

Cracks the all-time top 20 for horror movies at the worldwide box office

According to The Numbers‘ tally, The Conjuring 4 is already the 20th highest-grossing horror movie ever worldwide. It has surpassed the global hauls of popular and acclaimed horror movies like Annabelle, A Quiet Place: Day One, Us, Weapons, Halloween, and more to achieve this feat in record time of less than 10 days. It could beat Sinners’ $366.67 million and The Nun’s $366.08 million global hauls to break into the all-time top 5 among horror movies.

More about the movie

The film received mixed reviews on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. The Critics gave it 56% and their collective consensus states, “Purportedly Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson‘s final outing as the Warrens, Last Rites underwhelms as a climactic chapter for The Conjuring but solidly upholds the franchise’s spooky standards.” However, the audience rating is much better, a solid 79%, and judging by its box office numbers, it seems the fans like it quite much. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 7.

