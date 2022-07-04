Hollywood star Patrick Wilson shares why he wanted to be part of the sci-fi film ‘Moonfall’. He credited the director, Roland Emmerich, to accept this project and pursue it.

Patrick said: “I think working with Roland again was what’s exciting enough for me to jump on to the project. I had a great time with him on the first film ‘Midway’. This character is different from a lot of characters I have played, and I haven’t done a space movie or a science fiction movie. So, this checked a lot of boxes for me.”

Patrick Wilson further added: “My favourite scenes of the movie are usually defined by the experience. I think the scenes in the cockpit were fun. This is my second film with Roland, and you know whether it’s a historical movie or a big disaster movie, nothing is off-limits or too big for him.”

On his working experience with the director: “He always had such a very cool and respectful casual demeanour. Even if he’s upset about something, it’s never overwhelming. He always at least seems in complete control. So that gives us such faith as actors because we know we are in such good hands,” concluded the ‘Insidious’ actor.

The film revolves around a mysterious force that knocks the Moon from its orbit and hurls it on a collision course with Earth.

While talking about Patrick Wilson, who celebrated his 49th birthday on 3 July, he has showcased his talent several times in movies like The Conjuring series, Aquaman, and more.

Now, fans get to see him in ‘Moonfall’, written, directed and co-produced by Roland Emmerich. It will be premiered on July 1 on Lionsgate Play.

