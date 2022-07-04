Margot Robbie once revealed one of the weirdest places she had s*x, and it will leave you in shock. The actress is making quite a buzz over her upcoming movie Barbie. Social media is filled with leaked pics of her dressed up in neon pink and green coloured fits to match the persona.

Along with her, fans have also gotten a glimpse of Ryan Gosling as Ken. As each photo comes, it becomes harder to wait for the release of the movie. Directed by Greta Gerwig, it also stars Simu Liu, Sex Education star Emma Mackey, America Farrera, Will Farrell, and more.

While talking about Margot Robbie, there was a time when the actress revealed one of the weirdest places she made love at. During her interview with The Sun back in 2019, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress said, “On a jet-ski. A non-moving jet-ski, but in the water.” Though Margot didn’t reveal whether it was with her husband Tom Ackerley, whom she married in 2016.

Besides Margot Robbie, many other celebrities have shared their weirdest locations before. Avatar 2 actress Zoe Saldana revealed she hooked up between subway train cars, while the SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian shared having s*x in a public movie theatre.

Meanwhile, Robbie, who recently celebrated her 32nd birthday, previously also spoke about her intimate scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of the Wall Street. The actress called it awkward and revealed how it was weird to shoot as a lot of people were watching it.

Besides Barbie, Margot Robbie will also be seen in Babylon, co-starring Brad Pitt, and Tobey Maguire. She has also signed on for ‘Amsterdam,’ alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington, and ‘Asteroid City,’ which will see Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, and more.

