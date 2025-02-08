Cillian Murphy as Ken? Well, he’s open to it. The Oppenheimer star made it clear he’d “have a conversation” about joining the sequel to Barbie. The same guy who played J. Robert Oppenheimer is down to swap his somber suits for pastel beachwear.

Murphy, 47, shared his thoughts in an interview with Omelete. When asked if he’d play a Ken in Barbie 2, he said, “Sure, yeah. Let’s read the script, let’s have a conversation.” No hesitation. No overthinking. Just pure Ken-ergy. This timing is interesting, given how Barbie and Oppenheimer dominated theaters together last summer. Murphy, for one, loved the showdown. “I can’t wait to see Barbie,” he admitted. “I think it’s great for cinema to get all these great movies happening this summer.”

The Barbenheimer era wasn’t just fun for audiences—it was a win for the industry. Casting directors Lucy Bevan and Allison Jones had their hands full assembling the Barbie dream team for the first time. Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and even John Cena made the cut.

But not everyone who wanted in got their chance. Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, some potential Kens—like Bowen Yang, Ben Platt, and Dan Levy—had to sit this out. “They were definitely really different, but they had to feel like a cohesive group. You wanted to cast people who were really going to get on and be great and enjoy it… They were, I’m not kidding, really bummed they couldn’t do it,” Jones told Vanity Fair.

With talks of a sequel heating up, Cillian Murphy’s name is suddenly in the mix. Would he trade Oppenheimer’s existential dread for a plastic paradise? That depends on the script. But one thing’s for sure—if he signs on, he’ll bring something entirely different for the world of Ken.

