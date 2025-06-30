Sitaare Zameen Par is having a spectacular run at the ticket window, and in ten days, the film has registered a total ticket sale of 2.21 million on BMS. With these phenomenal sales, Aamir Khan is heading swiftly towards the top 10 sales of Bollywood films ever since trending tracking was introduced on BookMyShow in 2023.

Aamir Khan Brings Fourth Best Ticket Sales Of 2025!

Aamir Khan’s sports dramedy has registered the fourth-best ticket sales of 2025 on BMS, following Chhaava, Raid 2, and Housefull 5. However, Aamir Khan might eventually surpass Housefull 5 in its lifetime!

Sitaare Zameen Par Axes 2 Akshay Kumar & 1 Salman Khan Films!

Interestingly, Sitaare Zameen Par BMS sales has surpassed the lifetime BMS sales of two Akshay Kumar films – Kesari: Chapter 2‘s 1.75 million tickets and Sky Force’s 1.99 million tickets. It has also surpassed Sikandar’s lifetime ticket sales of 1.42 million.

Aamir Khan’s Next Targets

Aamir Khan would next aim to cross 1 Akshay Kumar and 2 Ajay Devgn films. While it needs to cross Housefull 5 immediately, it might also surpass Shaitaan’s 2.97 million ticket sales and Raid 2’s 2.91 million ticket sales.

Will Sitaare Zameen Par Enter The Top 10 Ticket Sales?

It would be interesting to see if Sitaare Zameen Par manages to cross the top 10 ticket sales of Bollywood films on BMS. The tenth spot is owned by Fighter, with ticket sales of 3.68 million.

Top 10 Ticket Sales Of Bollywood

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Bollywood films on BookMyShow.

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Jawan: 12.4 Million Stree 2: 11.16 Million Animal: 9.91 Million Gadar 2: 9.18 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million Dunki: 4.08 Million Tiger 3: 4 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million Fighter: 3.68 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

