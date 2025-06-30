Hera Pheri 3 is back on track! After all the controversy and legal drama, Paresh Rawal has agreed to return to his iconic role as Baburao. His salary for the upcoming instalment has been revealed. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Akshay Kumar’s pay check.

Paresh Rawal’s salary for Hera Pheri 3

Rumors suggest Paresh Rawal is taking home a whopping 15 crores for his role in Hera Pheri 3. He was paid a signing amount of 11 lakhs, while the rest of the remuneration was supposed to be cleared a month after the film’s release. However, he returned the initial fee with a 15% interest amid the legal drama. How the financial part was dealt with after his comeback remains unknown.

It is also to be noted that Paresh Rawal was paid 16-17 lakhs for the OG Hera Pheri movie. He’s witnessed a gigantic 8723% hike in his pay check for Priyadarshan’s upcoming instalment.

Akshay Kumar’s salary for Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar has enjoyed the highest jump in his Hera Pheri 3 remuneration. He earned 20 lakhs for the first part and was the highest-paid actor on sets. He’s now getting a staggering 20 crores, which means a 9900% jump in 25 years. Amazing, isn’t it?

Akshay Kumar vs Paresh Rawal remuneration

Ideally, Khiladi Kumar would be dealing in profit sharing, but current reports suggest he’s getting 20 crores for his acting role as his upfront salary.

So, all in all, Akki is taking home around 33% higher earnings than his co-star.

More about Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3 will witness the return of Suniel Shetty along with Akshay and Paresh. On The Himanshu Mehta Show, Rawal claimed the issues have been sorted, and the comedy threequel is back on track. He did clarify that there is no controversy, but he believes in being “extra careful” and feels “responsible” towards not disappointing the massive fanbase that has showered so much love on the franchise. Priyadarshan will be directing the film.

Hera Pheri 3 is likely to be released in 2027.

