Kajol’s new horror film Maa has finally been released, and social media is flooded with reactions. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film blends horror, mythology, and emotional storytelling. Kajol portrays a powerful mother who battles dark forces to protect her daughter, and fans are adoring her compelling performance. From the visuals to the music, Maa is getting a positive response overall.

Here’s what people on X (Twitter) are saying about Kajol’s horror flick. One user took to X and praised how scary and gripping the film is. The netizen also liked the Stranger Things vibe along with Kajol’s performance and wrote, “#Maa is gritty, scary, and a valuable franchise to horror films. Amazing VFX provides you an end that you are not expecting. You will feel the vibe of Stranger Things at some point. #Kajol carries the film on her shoulders. @itsKajolD is shining bright and is tough to take your eyes off her.”

Another viewer wrote that the film is made really well, highlighting its emotional and horror elements. He was impressed by Kajol’s powerful acting and penned down, “#Maa Very Well Made. A mother’s instinct versus the dark forces – #Maa blends emotions, horror, and mythology seamlessly… #Kajol delivers a knockout act… Watch it! #MaaReview.”

A third user penned that the film feels gripping and keeps you hooked. The user loved how it combines mythology with horror and posted, “#Maa: GRIPPING. Rating: 3 ½ stars. A mother’s instinct versus the dark forces – #Maa blends emotions, horror, and mythology seamlessly… #Kajol delivers a knockout act… Watch it! #MaaReview.”

Given these initial reactions, Maa is obviously leaving its mark with its dark emotional center, frightening images, and Kajol’s daring performance. The combination of horror and mythology appears to have hit the right note with viewers, providing Bollywood fans of horror something to root for!!

